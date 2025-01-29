Ahead of its release, Netflix have shared another promotional video for the upcoming docu-series 'The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan'. 'The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan' series releases online on February 7, and will explore the tension, joy, thrill, and sadness that a player experiences during an Indo-Pak encounter. Several players like Shoaib Akhtar, Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly, and Waqar Younis share unshared stories, and anecdotes from historic matches. Netflix’s ‘The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan Documentary’ On Indo-Pak Cricket To Be Released on February 7.

Netflix Releases New Promo For ‘The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan Documentary

The biggest rivalry told by the legends who lived it 🏏✨ Dive into a tale of passion, glory, and cricket’s fiercest rivalry in The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan, from 7 February, only on Netflix.#TheGreatestRivalryIndiaVsPakistanOnNetflix… pic.twitter.com/31K1CC6YHK — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 29, 2025

