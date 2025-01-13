Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13 (ANI): The month of February is going to be an action-packed one for cricket fans. Not only they will get to see Team India in action against England at home in T20Is and ODIs, but also see them kickstart another ICC trophy chase when the Champions Trophy kickstarts on February 19, which will feature the high-profile India-Pakistan clash.

Making the next month more interesting for avid cricket watchers, Netflix is coming up with a docu-series 'The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan'.

The series "explores the drama, passion, and high-stakes intensity of this rivalry on the home soil of both nations." It is set to include never-before-revealed insights from the respective greats of crickets from both sides as well.

The docu-series will also feature legends like Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly and little-known tales of the inaugural India-Pakistan ODI. The audience will also get to hear mysteries revealed by Sunil Gavaskar and Shoaib Akhtar.

Netflix will release 'The Greatest Rivalry: India vs. Pakistan' on February 7, ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 clash which is to be held on February 23.

The much-anticipated contest between arch-rivals India and Pakistan will be played on Sunday, February 23. Bangladesh and New Zealand are India's competitors in the group other than Pakistan. India will be playing against Bangladesh on February 20 and New Zealand on March 2, with all their matches likely to be held in Dubai.

Pakistan, the defending champions, will be kickstarting the tournament in Karachi against New Zealand on February 19 and their last league match will be against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on February 27. (ANI)

