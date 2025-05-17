With a 3-2 lead, the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics clashed in NBA 2024-25 Playoffs Eastern Conference semifinals, where Game 6 saw the third-seed side come out on top 119-81. This win helped the New York Knicks clinch the series 4-2 and thus qualify for the Eastern Conference Finals, where they will meet the Indiana Pacers. Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Jalen Brunson starred, scoring 89 points between them for the Knicks. Indiana Pacers Advance To NBA Playoffs 2024-25 Eastern Conference Final; Thump Top-Seed Cleveland Cavaliers 4-1 in Semifinals.

New York Knicks Advance To Eastern Conference Final

The New York Knicks advance to the Eastern Conference Finals!#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google pic.twitter.com/DOA25KbFLy — NBA (@NBA) May 17, 2025

