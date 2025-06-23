With all to play for in Game 7 of the NBA 2024-25 Finals, the Oklahoma City Thunder gave it their 100 percent and managed to beat the Indiana Pacers to clinch their first-ever NBA Championship in the OKC era. NBA 2024-25 MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander once again took centre stage in front of home crowd, scoring 29 points for OKC, while unfortunately, Tyrese Haliburton ended up tearing his ACL, which cut short the star Pacers' player's match, hampering his club big time, who lost 103-91 having taken the NBA 2024-25 Finals into Game 7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Named NBA 2024-25 Most Valuable Player, Oklahoma City Thunder Star Player Beats Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic To Win His First MVP Award.

OKC Win NBA 2024-25 Championship

