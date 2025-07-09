Ahead of the upcoming NBA 2025-26 season, the Indiana Pacers, who finished runners-up, were dealt a massive blow with their all-star leader Tyrese Haliburton being ruled out due to an injury the basketballer suffered during NBA Finals Game 7. Pacers president Kevin Pritchard confirmed Haliburton's unavailability for the NBA 2025-26 season, with the player recovering from an Achilles injury, for which the 25-year-old underwent surgery on June 23 in New York. NBA Draft 2025: Dallas Mavericks Select Cooper Flagg As Overall Number One Pick (Watch Video).

Tyrese Haliburton Ruled Out of NBA 2025-26 Season

Pacers president Kevin Pritchard has confirmed Tyrese Haliburton will not play next season Wishing him a healthy recovery 🙏 pic.twitter.com/olkmc4lsmD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)