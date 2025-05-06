New York Knicks outclassed Boston Celtics 108-105 in Game 1 of the NBA 2024-25 Playoffs Eastern Conference semi-finals on Tuesday, May 6 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby were the top performers for the Boston Celtics as they scored 29 points each, as the New York Knicks won the game in overtime (OT). The Boston Celtics had a slender one-point lead in the first quarter and that extended to five in Quarter 2. Trailing by 20 points at half-time, the New York Knicks went on to pull off a shocking win. For the Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum missed a long-range effort andthe New York Knicks eventually went on to secure the win. Denver Nuggets Beat Oklahoma City Thunder 121-119 in Game 1 of NBA 2024-25 Playoffs Western Conference Semi-Finals.

New York Knicks Beat Boston Celtics

🏆 MONDAY'S FINAL SCORES 🏆 Jalen Brunson and the @nyknicks erase a 20-point deficit to take Game 1 in OT on the road! OG Anunoby: 29 PTS, 6 3PM Josh Hart: 14 PTS, 11 REB, 2 STL Karl-Anthony Towns: 14 PTS, 13 REB Game 2: Wednesday, 7:00pm/et, TNT pic.twitter.com/jsZymtshbM — NBA (@NBA) May 6, 2025

