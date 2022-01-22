The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced revised venues for the upcoming Paytm West Indies’ Tour of India. The three ODIs will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad and three T20Is will be held at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

NEWS 🚨 : BCCI announces revised venues for home series against West Indies. The three ODIs will now be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad and three T20Is will be held at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. More details here - https://t.co/vH9SOhtpIS #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/KNEZ8swbVa — BCCI (@BCCI) January 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)