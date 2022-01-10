BCCI has announced the postponement of Cooch Behar Trophy matches in the knockout stages following some positive COVID-19 cases within the team environment. The Board added that a new window will be decided once the situation improves.

NEWS : Cooch Behar Trophy knockout matches postponed. The BCCI on Monday announced the postponement of the knockout stage matches of the Cooch Behar Trophy following some positive COVID-19 cases within the team environment. More details here - https://t.co/mP3TvYDKbr pic.twitter.com/8rManovoXE — BCCI (@BCCI) January 10, 2022

