The BCCI on Sunday, named the squad for the ICC U19 World Cup to be held next year. Yash Dhull would lead the side with SK Rasheed as the vice-captain.

See Squad:

Here's India's squad for ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022 squad 🔽 #BoysInBlue Go well, boys! 👍 👍 pic.twitter.com/im3UYBLPXr — BCCI (@BCCI) December 19, 2021

Standby players: Rishit Reddy - Hyderabad Cricket Association Uday Saharan - Punjab Cricket Association Ansh Gosai - Saurashtra Cricket Association Amrit Raj Upadhyay - Cricket Association of Bengal PM Singh Rathore - Rajasthan Cricket Association#BoysInBlue — BCCI (@BCCI) December 19, 2021

