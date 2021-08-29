Nishad Kumar won a silver medal (India's second overall) in the Men's High Jump T46/47 event at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. Watch the podium clinching moment below.

#Tokyo2020 #Paralympics #Athletics Men's High Jump (T47) Here's a look at the jump that eventually confirmed the silver medal for Nishad Kumar. Take a bow! 🎥 DD Sportpic.twitter.com/4keXj9fmnf — The Field (@thefield_in) August 29, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)