The 2023 edition of the Asian Games is slated to kick-start on September 23. The marquee event will take place in Hangzhou, China. It has been reported that star Indian wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat have been exempted from the Asian Games 2023 trials by the Ad-hoc committee and the duo is likely to go to the global event in China directly. Vinesh Phogat Pulls Out of Hungary Ranking Series Wrestling Event Citing ‘Food Poisoning’

Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat Exempted From Asian Games 2023 Trials

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat likely to go to the Asian Games directly without appearing for trials after the Ad-hoc committee gives them exemption: Sources (file photos) pic.twitter.com/Pr9X4VwDrC — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2023

Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat exempted from Asian Games trials — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 18, 2023

