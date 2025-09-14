Jamaica take their crown back in the men's 100M finals in the World Athletics Championship 2025 as Oblique Seville wins the title by finishing first. Seville clocked the timing of 9:77 S to trump Kishane Thompson and defending Olympic champion Noah Lyles and won the gold medal. The race started rather dramatically as Letsile Tebogo got dismissed due to a false start. Lyles and Thompson were the favourites but Seville made sure to get past both by a late burst. Thompson finished second to win silver and Lyles won the bronze medal. World Athletics Championships 2025: Schedule, Venue, Indian Contingent, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About the 20th Edition Track and Field Events.

Oblique Seville Wins Men's 100M Race Final

Oblique Seville is the 100m World Champion! 🇯🇲 The #Paris2024 Olympian clocks 9:77, to take victory in a thrilling final. 💥#WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/wAgLoP2Pil — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) September 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)