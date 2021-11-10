Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official Twitter handle to congratulate young Indian wrestlers, namely, Shivani Pawar, Anju, Divya Kakran, Radhika, and Nisha Dahiya as they won five medals at U23 World Wrestling Championships 2021 in Belgrade. While Shivani Pawar bagged silver in 50kg, Anju, Divya Kakran, Radhika, and Nisha Dahiya won bronze in the 55kg, 62kg, 65kg, and 72kg categories respectively. India's medal-count in the tournament has been the highest this year since its inception in 2017. PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat & Other Shooters for Winning Medals at ISSF President Cup.

Check Out PM Narendra Modi's Congratulatory Post for Indian Wrestlers:

Take a look at the winners from the recently concluded Senior U23 World Wrestling Championships 2021 🤼‍♀️ which took place in Belgrade, Serbia 🇮🇳 won the highest no. of medals (🥈 🥉 🥉 🥉 🥉) in the tournament since its inaugural edition in 2017#Wrestling #IndianSports pic.twitter.com/17ky9srsVW — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) November 8, 2021

