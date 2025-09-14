India's Pooja Rani will battle against England's Emily Asquith in the thrilling women's 80kg semifinals of the ongoing World Boxing Championships 2025 on September 14. The Pooja Rani vs Emily Asquith women's boxing match will be held at the M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, England, and at 12:45 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there will be no telecast viewing options available for the World Boxing Championships 2025 event in India due to the absence of the official broadcasting partner. Hence, the Indian audience will not be able to watch the World Boxing Championships 2025 matches on TV in India. However, Eurovision Sport is the official live streaming partner of the World Boxing Championships 2025 in India. Hence, the Indian audience will be able to find online viewing options of the World Boxing Championships 2025 matches on Eurovision Sport. Minakshi Hooda Advances to Semi-Final of World Boxing Championships 2025; Star Boxer Assures Medal for India After Defeating Alice Pumphrey in Women’s 48kg Quarterfinal.

Day 10 Schedule for India at World Boxing Championships 2025

Can India Make It Four Finals? The women’s brigade is shining in Britain 🇬🇧 as two Indian boxers have already booked their place in the finals, while two more step into their semifinals tonight. Win these bouts, and India will be chasing two more golds at the #WorldBoxing… pic.twitter.com/UPeXFRdb1R — IndiaSportsHub (@IndiaSportsHub) September 13, 2025

