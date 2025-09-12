Star boxer Minakshi Hooda became the fourth Indian to assured a medal in the ongoing World Boxing Championships 2025 event in Liverpool on Friday, September 12. Minakshi Hooda thrashed England's 19-year-old Alice Pumphrey 5-0 in the one-sided women's 48 kg quarterfinal bout. During the bout, the Indian boxer moved around the ring and delivered jabs and combinations despite the home challenger desperately attacking Minakshi. However, the star outsmarts Alice and walks away with a victory. Nikhat Zareen Bows Out of World Boxing Championships 2025; Two-Time Champion Suffer 0-5 Loss Against Turkey's Buse Naz Cakiroglu in Quarterfinal Clash.

Minakshi Hooda Advances to Semi-Final of World Boxing Championships 2025

🇮🇳 MINAKSHI CONFIRMS INDIA’S 4️⃣th MEDAL 🥊🔥 Minakshi stormed into the Women’s 48kg semifinals at the World Boxing Championships 2025 with a commanding 5-0 Unanimous Decision win over U19 world Champion Alice Pumphrey (SCO) 👏 Jadumani’s QF followed by Two SC today pic.twitter.com/Fe656LI75K — Sports India (@SportsIndia3) September 12, 2025

