Pooja won the bronze medal in the women's 1500m T-20 event at the Asian Para Games 2023. She secured the medal with her incredible athleticism and a timing of 5:38.81. This is her second medal at the Asian Para Games 2023. Dilip Mahadu Gavit Wins Gold Medal in Men's 400m T47 Event at Asian Para Games 2023

The medal tally for India is reaching new heights! 🥉🇮🇳 Pooja secures a brilliant bronze in Women's 1500m T-20 with her amazing athletic skill and a finish time of 5:38.81.🏆✌️💪 Congratulations, Pooja, for this outstanding achievement! 🌟👏#AsianParaGames2022 #Cheer4India… pic.twitter.com/CepzfffJd0 — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 28, 2023

