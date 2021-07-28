Olympic silver medalist PV Sindhu defeated Hong Kong's NY Cheung 21-9, 21-16 to advance to Round of 16. Sindhu tops Group J as well. It turned out to be an easy outing for the Indian shuttler.

🇮🇳's Star shuttler @Pvsindhu1 wins the match against 🇭🇰's Cheung Ngan Yi 21-9, 21-16 Sindhu tops her Group Stage J and advances to the Round of 16#badminton #Tokyo2020 Come on, let's support her with #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/Pcek5kOgnP — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) July 28, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)