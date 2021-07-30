Rahi Sarnobat will look to make it to the 25m Women's Pistol final through the Rapid qualification round and will aim to perform better than her display in the precision round. The event has a tentative start time of 05:30 am IST and is likely to be streamed live on SonyLIV and with the telecast expected on Sony Sports Channels and DD Sports. Check Live score.

An action packed day awaits you at #TokyoOlympics as Athletics finally begin and a Boxing quarter-final may bring India another medal 🤩#HumHongeKamyab 🇮🇳 Watch Olympic Games #Tokyo2020 LIVE only on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4, Sony SIX 📺#SirfSonyPeDikhega #Olympics pic.twitter.com/sUWP0NppMr — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) July 29, 2021

