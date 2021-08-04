Ravi Kumar advances to Men's 57kg final category in wrestling after a win over Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev and is assured of at least a silver medal at the Games.

Ravi Dahiya you beauty! Amazing comeback by Ravi from 2-9 down to storm into Final (FS 57kg); pinned 2 time World Championships medalist Nurislam Sanayev 🥳🥳#Tokyo2020 #Tokyo2020withIndia_AllSports pic.twitter.com/HgZbWP22nE — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 4, 2021

