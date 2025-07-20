Dustin Poirier featured in his last match inside the Octagon during his UFC 318, against his long-time rival Max Holloway, who ended up winning the contest by unanimous decision, with all three judges voting in favour of the BMF Champion. After the match, Poirier first gave a heartfelt speech, and then proceeded to lay down his fighting gloves in the middle of the UFC Octagon, signifying his retirement from UFC and MMA. Poirier ends with MMA career with a 41-30-10-1 record, which includes winning the Interim UFC Lightweight Championship once. 39-Year-Old Michael Johnson Beats Daniel Zellhuber To Earn Upset Win at UFC 318 To Kick-Off Main Card.

