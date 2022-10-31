BCCI paid tribute to Colonel CK Nayudu on his birth anniversary. He was India's first Test captain. Nayudu played seven Test matches for the national team and 207 First-Class games. His final outing was in a charity match in 1963–64 where he played for the Maharashtra Governor's XI against the Maharashtra Chief Minister's XI.

