Olympics on Tuesday, responded to claims that the organisers were providing 'anti-sex' beds in Summer Games to avoid intimacy between athletes. They retweeted a video of Irish gymnast Roy McClenaghan, where he is seen jumping on the bed to prove that they are sturdy and wrote, "Thanks for debunking the myth. You heard it first from @TeamIreland gymnast @McClenaghanRhys--the sustainable cardboard beds are sturdy!"

See Olympics' response here:

Thanks for debunking the myth.😂You heard it first from @TeamIreland gymnast @McClenaghanRhys - the sustainable cardboard beds are sturdy! #Tokyo2020 https://t.co/lsXbQokGVE — Olympics (@Olympics) July 19, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)