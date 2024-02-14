Five years ago on February 14, 2019, a day marked in black letters in Indian history, India saw one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were martyred. The Pulwama attack happened when a Jaish suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district. On the fifth anniversary of the day, cricketers Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, former cricketer Gautam Gambhir and Badminton player Saina Nehwal paid homage to the martyrs on social media. Pulwama Attack Anniversary 2024: PM Narendra Modi Pays Homage to Soldiers Martyred in Pulwama Terror Attack, Says 'Their Sacrifice Will Always Be Remembered'.

Rishabh Pant's Post

The supreme sacrifice of our heroes will never be forgotten. I pay my sincere homage to the martyrs of the Pulwama Attack. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/oediZaCl3B — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) February 14, 2024

KL Rahul's Post

Honouring the memory of the brave souls who lost their lives in the Pulwama attack. Their courage and sacrifice will never be forgotten. 🕯️ pic.twitter.com/cNFOtLxpgj — K L Rahul (@klrahul) February 14, 2024

Gautam Gambhir's Post

Real heroes are immortal! #Pulwama 🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) February 14, 2024

Saina Nehwal's Post

