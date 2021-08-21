Twitter users have absolutely lashed out at RJ Malishka after she danced in front of Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra during an online interview. In a video which has gone viral on Twitter, the RJ is seen dancing along with her colleagues to the song 'Uden Jab Jab Zulfein Teri' in front of Neeraj Chopra, who was on a video call. Check out some of the tweets below.

'Cringe fest'

The nation owes Neeraj Chopra an apology for this cringe fest. 🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/fR7j9wGmjC — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) August 20, 2021

'Shameless objectification'

If shameless objectification had faces this is how it would look. Kudos to 23 year old @Neeraj_chopra1 for keeping his sanity intact in the midst of such predators who have zero respect for him, his struggle or his achievements & salivate at him as a sex object. Shame media! https://t.co/vLSJLGpEXt — Vikram Sampath (@vikramsampath) August 20, 2021

Neeraj Chopra appeared a bit uncomfortable in this video:

More Cringe from Malishka : I want to give you Jadoo ki Jhappi Neeraj Chopra : Aapko Dur se hi NAMASTE 😄😄🤣#Malishka @NehaSinghGahlot ye dekho pic.twitter.com/JLTgHIi9mg — Bharat Borana (@ibharatborana) August 20, 2021

No respect for the Olympics gold medallist:

That clip of RJs dancing before Neeraj Chopra on zoom. My charge is that none of them genuinely respects Neeraj Chopra or even his achievement. To them, he's still that village boy from Haryana who made it big. They wouldn't do this to a Virat Kohli or say, Leander Paes. — Arush Tandon (@ArushTandon) August 19, 2021

'We need to behave better'

Utterly embarrassing. If the genders were reversed, it would be considered sexual harassment. We need to behave better, much better. #NeerajChopra https://t.co/5PXVVGHyGS — Akancha Srivastava (@AkanchaS) August 20, 2021

'A class privilege and a gender ticket:

Do you think these #Malishka aunties would’ve done this to arrogant cricketer pricks who’d have put them in their place immediately? They did this to #NeerajChopra cuz he’s humble & unassuming & they thought they’d get away with their class privilege & gender ticket. — Abhijit Iyer-Mitra (@Iyervval) August 20, 2021

