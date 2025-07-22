After the WWE Monday Night RAW Episode of July 21 went off-air, Roman Reigns was seen yeeting inside the ring for the first time with the master of the move, Jey Uso. Yeeting has been an identity for Jey Uso, as this has been his signature taunt and catchphrase, often accompanied by a celebratory jump or leap. The star WWE wrestler Roman Reigns yeeting with Jey Uso must have been a moment cherished live by the fans in the stadium, and now, after the video goes viral, for fans all over the world. Cody Rhodes Takes Out John Cena, Forces Him To Sign Contract; Undisputed WWE Championship Match at WWE SummerSlam 2025 To Be a Street Fight (Watch Video).

Roman Reigns Yeeting With Jey Uso:

Roman Reigns Seen YEETING For the first time with JEY USO 😭#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/gjk2WUIJqo — CJ (@REIGNS375) July 22, 2025

