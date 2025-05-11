The road to WWE SummerSlam has started with the Backlash Premier Live Event (PLE), which witnessed explosive in-ring action and saw zero title changes. Interferences from many wrestlers were also the highlights of WWE Backlash 2025, where a debut is the talk of the town. Check out all the WWE Backlash results and happenings below. Fan Throws Beer Bottle At Undisputed Champion John Cena During WWE Friday Night SmackDown (Watch Videos).

John Cena Retains Undisputed Title

In a match where both wrestlers tore each other apart and also caused outside casualties, John Cena managed to beat Randy Orton, thanks to R-Truth. The match started with Cena and Orton showcasing brilliant in-ring skills; however, after the referee got struck down, the action moved outside, where tables, stairs, and a belt came into use.

Orton looked primed to win the title, but R-Truth jumped in the ring and asked the Viper not to finish off Cena, who low-blowed the hometown hero and ended up clinching a narrow win.

Jacob Fatu Wins Fatal Four-Way

In a clash of four titans, Jacob Fatu prevailed, leaving Damian Priest, LA Knight, and Drew McIntyre lying out. No party pulled their punches as every wrestler played their part in this exciting match. Damian and Drew took action outside the ring and into the crowd.

Solo Sikoa interfered, but it was debutant Jeff Cobb, who hogged all the limelight, taking out LA Knight for good near the commentator's table. Fatu later pinned Knight for an easy win.

Jacob Fatu Retains Men's US Title

Dominik Mysterio Beats Penta

In high-flying action, Dominik Mysterio put his Intercontinental title on the line against Penta. The contest saw a mix of on-the-mat and aerial moves that wowed the crowd. Firstly, Judgement Day interfered when the referee spotted the members, he evicted them. But it was El Grande Americano who sneak attacked Penta, eventually helping Mysterio win. WWE RAW Results and Highlights Today, May 5: CM Punk Costs Seth Rollins WHC Title Against Jey Uso and Other Results on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

Dominik Mysterio Remains Champion

Benky Lynch Suffers Loss

Lyra Valkyria took on her idol, Becky Lynch, with the former's Intercontinental title on the line. The bout saw great in-ring action from both wrestlers, where Lynch took advantage of the chair and ring buckle to win the championship, but to no avail as Valkyria claimed a win over the former women's champ with a roll-up pin.

Lyra Valkyria Beats Becky Lynch To Retain Title

Gunther Wins As Pat McAfee Taps Out

In a contest, which was expected to be a one-sided affair, Pat McAfee gave Gunther a fight of his life. McAfee showcased his in-ring prowess against the Ring General, which left the former heavyweight champion in shock. Michael Cole did interfere to help McAfee, but the ask was too tall to the commentator to beat Gunther.

Gunther Claims Victory

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2025 08:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).