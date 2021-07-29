Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash failed to secure a semi-final spot in Men's 100m butterfly despite finishing 2nd in Heat 2.

#Swimming : 👉 Sajan Prakash finished 46th overall (out of 55 swimmers). 👉 He clocked 53.45s in his Heat where he finished 2nd. 👉 Sajan's PB: 53.27s 👉 Only Top 16 swimmers qualified for Semis. #Tokyo2020withIndia_AllSports #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/H1yCoLWlVN — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 29, 2021

