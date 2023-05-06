The news of the death of Sara Lee, winner of the season six of "Tough Enough" in 2015, seven months ago in October 2022, deeply saddened the WWE world. According to the latest autopsy reports, it has been known that Sara didn't have a natural death and she actually committed suicide. In the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office documents, officials say Lee ingested a lethal combination of alcohol and pills. 'Letters of Intent' were also spotted at the scene, also mentioned by them.

Sara Lee Committed Suicide, Confirms Autopsy Report

Sara Lee died by suicide after ingesting a lethal combination of alcohol & pills. She left "letters of intent at the scene" before her passing. She was said to have had bruises and abrasions on her head and body when she passed. It is — The Wrestle Debate (@wrestle_debate) May 5, 2023

