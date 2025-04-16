In a one-sided contest, India's Suruchi Inder Singh and Saurabh Chaudhary helped the nation clinch their second gold at the ongoing ISSF World Cup 2025 in Lima, Peru. Suruchi Inder Singh and Saurabh Chaudhary beat their competitors from China, Yao Qianxun and Hu Kai, in the final of the 10m Air Pistol mixed team match, winning by 17-9. With his win, India are now leading the medal standings with 4, ahead of China, who have only one gold compared to two. Suruchi Singh Wins Gold Medal, Manu Bhaker Clinches Silver at the Women's 10m Air Pistol Event in ISSF Shooting World Cup 2025.

