Ferrari Racer Sebastian Vettel will compete in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for the final time in his career this Sunday. To pay tribute to the retiring racer Lewis Hamilton posted an old photo of them together. Hamilton wrote on Instagram, "Last weekend with this legend. He’ll probably be back, but just in case. It’s been real." Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel have raced for the last 15 years. Their heated racetrack battles were occasionally ugly, but they always showed respect for one another. These on-track rivals have 156 wins between them in 11 world champions.

Check Out Lewis Hamilton's Post for Sebastian Vettel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton)

