The WWE Crown Jewel 2025 in Australia saw Seth Rollins clinch the title for the first time in men's championship. The win was far more special as he defeated Cody Rhodes for the first time in a singles match to win the title. Cody Rhodes won the 2024 edition and was aiming back-to-back titles. But Rollins finished him off and ended the bout with a pair of Curbstomps, including one from the middle rope. With this result Rollins got back into the win column after losing a mixed tag bout alongside Becky Lynch against CM Punk and AJ Lee at Wrestlepalooza last month. John Cena Defeats AJ Styles In WWE Crown Jewel 2025, The Cenation Leader Secures 100th PLE Victory and Becomes Second After Undertaker to Reach Three Figures.

