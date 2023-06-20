Adult film star Moriah Mills made shocking claims on social media as she threatened to expose NBA star Zion Williamson. Taking to Twitter, Mills went on a rant as she claimed that she has intimate videos of her and Williamson and would share them. This comes amid rumours of Williamson being traded by Pelicans." Mills called out Williamson on social media, claiming that she had a relationship with the player. Police Raid Headquarters of 2024 Paris Olympic Games, Launch Probe Into Suspected Corruption.

Moriah Mills Threatens to Expose Zion Williamson

NBA I have sex tapes of me and @Zionwilliamson and he also has them on his trap phone @NBA @PelicansNBA trade him now he doesn’t deserve to be in New Orleans !!! Sex tapes dropping soon — Moriah Mills 🖤 (@moriahmillsss) June 19, 2023

'Its Over For You'

You will lose all your endorsements if the sex tapes drop @Zionwilliamson !! You about to be traded and rank be lowered and replaced by trey on @PelicansNBA it’s over for you !!! Fat bust — Moriah Mills 🖤 (@moriahmillsss) June 19, 2023

