In the final of the 65th edition of Maharasthra Kesari Kushti wrestling tournament organised on January 14, Shivraj Rakshe beats Harshvardhan Sadgir. The competition is organized by Muralidhar Mohol, former mayor of Pune. Five days of action saw Shivraj Rakshe clinch the Maharasthra Kesari 2023 title.

Shivraj Rakshe Wins Maharashtra Kesari Kusti 2023 Title

