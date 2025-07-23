In a historic achievement, Shreyasi Joshi became the first-ever Indian to win the gold medal in the Inline Freestyle-Classic Slalom category in the Asian Roller Skating Championships. Shreyasi Joshi achieved this historic feat during the 2025 edition in South Korea. Joshi is also a 10-time National Champion. For those unversed, Joshi represented India at the 2017 World Roller Games at just 12 years old. No Manners! Son Hassan Eisakhil Smashes Father Mohammad Nabi For Massive Six During Shpageeza Cricket League 2025 (Watch Video).

Shreyasi Joshi Creates History!

🚨 SHREYASI WINS HISTORIC GOLD MEDAL 🥇 Shreyasi Joshi clinched Gold Medal in Classic Slalom at the Asian Roller Skate C'Sip 2025! First Indian Ever to win this Asian Title 🏆 The Incredible Gold Winning Performance! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/MN5iTHbFju — The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) July 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)