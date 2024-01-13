Sift Kaur Samra won the silver medal while Ashi Chouksey settled for the bronze in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions event at the Asian Champions 2024 being played in Jakarta, Indonesia. Samra scored 460.6 to finish behind Korea's Eunseo Lee and Chouksey finished with the bronze to her name, having scored 447. Anjum Moudgil ended in the fourth spot. India have already achieved a record 16 quotas in shooting for the Paris Olympic Games. Akhil Sheoran Shoots Gold Medal, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar Clinches Silver in Men’s 50m Rifle 3P Event of Asian Olympic Qualifiers 2024.

Double Delight for India

