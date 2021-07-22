Twitter has awarded Simone Biles with her own emoji — a goat wearing a leotard and a gold medal. The symbol is generated by inputting #SimoneBiles or #Simone in Tweets.

#SimoneBiles could break the all-time record for most medals won at the World Championships and Olympic Games here at #Tokyo2020 🏅@Simone_Biles now has her own @Twitter emoji! #UnitedByEmotion Get @Olympics news and updates with our live blog ▶️ https://t.co/8vyDybOCiC pic.twitter.com/pXD4jCzXs6 — #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) July 22, 2021

