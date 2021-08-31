Singhraj Adhana has clinched bronze medal in men's 10m Air Pistol (SH1) event at the Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020. He finished third with a score of 216.8 and helped India win its eighth medal at the Paralympics 2020.

What a comeback from #IND's Singhraj 🤯 Another #Bronze added to 🇮🇳's tally, as he scores 216.8, just behind #CHN's top 2, to claim the nation's 8️⃣th medal at the #Paralympics! #ShootingParaSport #Tokyo2020 — #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 31, 2021

