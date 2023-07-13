Sumit Antil clinched a gold medal in the Men’s Javelin throw F64 final event at the Para Athletics World Championships with his best throw of 70.83m. Sumit Antil during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics won gold with a throw of 68.55m in the F64 Men’s Javelin throw. Nishad Kumar Wins Silver Medal in Men's High Jump T47 Event at Para Athletics World Championships 2023, Qualifies for Paris Paralympics 2024.

Sumit Antil Wins Gold Medal in Men’s Javelin Throw

SUMIT CREATS NEW WORLD RECORD TO WIN PARA ATHLETICS WORLD CH'S GOLD WR holder Sumit Antil secures 🥇 medal after setting another world record with a best throw of 70.83m in F64 Men's Javelin throw finals event at ongoing Para Athletics World Ch's pic.twitter.com/NXIYcvG4jZ — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) July 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)