The Indian team got together for the final practice session ahead of the first ODI against South Africa at the Boland Park in Paarl. The players were seen engaging in some intense training in all three departments of the game as stand-in skipper KL Rahul looks to start off his ODI captaincy career on a high.

Watch Video Here:

#TeamIndia all set and raring to go for the 1st ODI 💪💪#SAvINDpic.twitter.com/rfIMTxVZ2q — BCCI (@BCCI) January 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)