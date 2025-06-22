Former World No. 1, Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev has lost the Terra Wortmann Open 2025 Men's Singles final match against Russian-born Kazakhstani star Alexander Bublik. Daniil Medvedev lost both sets of the Terra Wortmann Open 2025 Men's Singles final match against Alexander Bublik, 6-3 and 7-6. The Terra Wortmann Open 2025 Men's Singles final match was being held at the OWL Arena. This is Alexander Bublik's second title in three years in Halle. Alexander Zverev Overcomes Bout of Sickness To Set Up Halle Open 2025 Semifinal With Daniil Medvedev.

Terra Wortmann Open 2025 Men's Singles Final Match Result

Bublik d. Medvedev 6-3 7-6 in Halle Sasha was 0-7 against Daniil coming into this match But you wouldn't know it by watching this match The way he has leveled up this season has been so great to see ✅5th title ✅2nd Halle title ✅Won 9 of last 10 matches He's arrived. 🇰🇿 pic.twitter.com/51SEh72DGH — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) June 22, 2025

