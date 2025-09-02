Eyeing another Grand Slam title and a place in the quarterfinal, Jannik Sinner will cross punches with Alexander Bublik in the Round of 16 of the men's singles at the US Open 2025 on Tuesday, September 2. The Jannik Sinner vs Alexaander Bublik US Open 2025 match will be held at the Arthur Ashe Stadium and is expected to begin at approximately 4:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the US Open 2025 in India, and the Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Bublik tennis match live telecast is likely to be available on the Star Sports Network TV channels. JioHotstar is an online viewing option of the US Open 2025, and fans can watch the Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Bublik live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but after purchasing a subscription fee. 38-Year-Old Novak Djokovic Becomes Oldest Player in Open Era To Reach Quarter-Finals of All Four Grand Slams in a Season, Achieves Feat at US Open 2025 .

Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Bublik US Open 2025 Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙤 𝙜𝙡𝙤𝙧𝙮! 🤩@iga_swiatek, @CocoGauff, & @janniksin are just one step away from the Quarter-finals at the @usopen. 🤩 Also watch Indian star #YukiBhambri in Round 2 of the Men’s Doubles 😍#USOpen2025 Main Draw 👉 24th AUG - 7th SEP on Star Sports… pic.twitter.com/sUfRQJCr90 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)