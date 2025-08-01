Alexander Zverev attained a special milestone of his career as he registered his 500th ATP Tour-level win, with a victory over Matteo Arnaldi in the National Bank Open 2025 on August 1. The German battled past his Italian opponent in a round of 32 clash in Toronto, securing a 6-7(5) 6-3 6-2 victory. With this, Alexander Zverev became just the first man born in the 1990s to record 500 victories at the ATP level and it also includes team events. Alexander Zverev, with this victory, set up a clash against Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo in the round of 16. Iga Swiatek Becomes First Player Since Monica Seles to Win 63 Consecutive Opening Matches in WTA Events, Polis Star Achieves Feat At National Bank Open 2025.

Alexander Zverev Scripts History at National Bank Open 2025

500 - Alexander Zverev has become the first player born since 1990 to claim 500 match wins at ATP level – including team events. Milestone.#NBO25 | @NBOtoronto @atptour @ATPMediaInfo pic.twitter.com/7voSyfKoFp — OptaAce (@OptaAce) August 1, 2025

