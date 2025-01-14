Andrey Rublev is all set to be in action as he is ready to take on Joao Fonseca in the Australian Open 2025 men's singles first-round match on Tuesday, January 14. Andrey Rublev vs Joao Fonseca men's singles first-round match will start at approximately 02:40 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel will provide the live telecast of the Andrey Rublev vs Joao Fonseca match while fans seeking an online viewing option can watch live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website. Australian Open 2025: Taylor Fritz Advances to Second Round for Seventh Consecutive Year After Defeating Jenson Brooksby.

