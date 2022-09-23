Andy Murray posed with the 'Big Three' Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic after a training session at Laver Cup 2022. Taking to Instagram, the Englishman shared a picture of himself along with the three as he wrote, "You don’t see practice sessions like that very often. What an absolute privilege to be on the court with these guys one last time."

Andy Murray Shares Picture with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal:

