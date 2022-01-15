Aslan Karatsev vs Andy Murray will be taking on each other in Sydney International Final 2022. The match will begin at 01.30 pm IST at the Ken Rosewall Arena. Talking about the live streaming details of the game, the match will not be watched in India but one can surely get the live updates of the game on the official account of Tennis TV.

Tweet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)