Indian tennis star Sania Mirza suffered a defeat in the Australian Open Mixed Doubles Final on Friday, January 27. This was also her final appearance in any Grand Slam event. Following her exit, Sania's husband and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik shared an inspirational message. Taking to Twitter, Shoaib Malik congratulated her saying, "You are the much needed hope for all the women in sports. Super proud of you for all you have achieved in your career. You're an inspiration for many, keep going strong. Many congratulations on an unbelievable career." Mohammad Hafeez Congratulates Sania Mirza on ‘Inspiring Successful Career’ As Indian Tennis Star Played Her Last Grand Slam.

Shoaib Malik’s Inspirational Post For Wife Sania Mirza

- You are the much needed hope for all the women in sports. Super proud of you for all you have achieved in your career. You're an inspiration for many, keep going strong. Many congratulations on an unbelievable career... pic.twitter.com/N6ziDeUGmV — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) January 27, 2023

