Banking on strong serve and returns Aryana Sabalenka advances to her second Australian Open Semifinal. In a power-packed performance, the Belarusian won a total of 54 points and 19 winners in the match. She struck four aces compared to Krejcikova's two. She also converted six of her nine break points, allowing her to limit Krejcikova to a maximum of three points in a set – a threshold set by Sabalenka in the Australian Open 2024. She will now face World Rank four Coco Gauff in the Semifinals. Australian Open 2024: Coco Gauff Advances to Her First AO Semifinal, Defeats Marta Kostyuk in Three Sets.

Aryna Sabalenka Reaches Semifinal of Australian Open 2024

