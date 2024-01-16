Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal has now qualified for the second round of the Australian Open 2024. Sumit Nagal defeated Alexander Bublik by 6-4, 6-2, 7-6. Somdev Devvarman was the last player to do so 11 years ago and since then no Indian player has managed to do so till now. Sumit Nagal has now created history as he has defeated a seeded player in the Australian Open 2024. Having a look at Sumit Nagal's remarkable performance a whole lot of fans got together and have wished him over social media. Indian Tennis Star Sumit Nagal Creates History As He Qualifies for Second Round of Australian Open 2024, Beats World Number 31 Alexander Bublik in Straight Sets.

Sumit Nagal mah man!

Sumit Nagal mah man! Boooooom! Went through a gruelling qualifiers and now becomes the first Indian male, since Ramesh Krishnan beat Mats Wilander in 1989, to beat a seeded player in a Grand Slam! And in straight sets! What a champ! 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽♥️♥️♥️ He’s been through major injuries… — Rahul Ravindran (@23_rahulr) January 16, 2024

First Indian player to beat a seeded player at a Grand Slam

First Indian player to beat a seeded player at a Grand Slam since 1989 🇮🇳 Congratulations to Sumit Nagal, who played bold today beating Alexander Bublik 6-4, 6-2, 7-6! 👏🎾#PlayBold #AO24 @nagalsumit pic.twitter.com/BytLSUwvZ5 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) January 16, 2024

26yo Sumit Nagal from India gets the 2nd career Grand Slam main draw win

26yo Sumit Nagal from India gets the 2nd career Grand Slam main draw win of his career, beats #31 seed Alexander Bublik 6-4, 6-2, 7-6(5) to reach the 2nd round of the #AusOpen for the first time. Bigest win of his career. What a moment for him! pic.twitter.com/IeS5p5kgYp — José Morgado (@josemorgado) January 16, 2024

Sumit Nagal plays a stunning match to beat #31 Bublik

Sumit Nagal plays a stunning match to beat #31 Bublik in straights 6-4 6-2 7-6 to make it to R2 of #AustralianOpen. He made it to main draw after winning 3 matches in Qualies (all 3 in st sets). He's now won 9 sets in a row. HUGE RESULT for Indian tennis. CHAMP @nagalsumit 🏆 pic.twitter.com/TXPHBHXreO — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) January 16, 2024

Take a bow, Sumit Nagal

Take a bow, Sumit Nagal 👏🏽 ▪️ First 🇮🇳 male in 35 years to beat a seeded player at a Grand Slam ▪️ Only third 🇮🇳 since 2000 to win at #AusOpen ▪️ Remains the only 🇮🇳 man to win in a GS main draw since 2013 ▪️ Did not drop a single set in 4 gruelling matches at #AO24 ▪️ All this,… pic.twitter.com/USitwi7i1k — Shyam Vasudevan (@JesuisShyam) January 16, 2024

