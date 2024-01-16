Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal has now qualified for the second round of the Australian Open 2024. Sumit Nagal defeated Alexander Bublik by 6-4, 6-2, 7-6. Somdev Devvarman was the last player to do so 11 years ago and since then no Indian player has managed to do so till now. Sumit Nagal has now created history as he has defeated a seeded player in the Australian Open 2024. Having a look at Sumit Nagal's remarkable performance a whole lot of fans got together and have wished him over social media. Indian Tennis Star Sumit Nagal Creates History As He Qualifies for Second Round of Australian Open 2024, Beats World Number 31 Alexander Bublik in Straight Sets.

Sumit Nagal mah man!

First Indian player to beat a seeded player at a Grand Slam

26yo Sumit Nagal from India gets the 2nd career Grand Slam main draw win

Sumit Nagal plays a stunning match to beat #31 Bublik

Take a bow, Sumit Nagal

