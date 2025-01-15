Casper Ruud will square off against Jakub Mensik in a second-round men's singles match at the Australian Open 2025 on Wednesday, January 15. The Casper Ruud vs Jakub Mensik match is slated to take place at the Margaret Court Arena and it begins at an approximate time of 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). In India, Sony Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of the Australian Open 2025 and fans can watch the Casper Ruud vs Jakub Mensik match on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. There's an online viewing option as well. Fans can watch Casper Ruud vs Jakub Mensik live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but will require a subscription for the same. Australian Open 2025 Day 3 Highlights, Daily Round-Up and Match Results: India’s Rohan Bopanna Suffers Shocking Defeat, 18-Year-Old Joao Fonesca Secures Huge Win Over Andrey Rublev, and Other Top Results.

Casper Ruud vs Jakub Mensik Live Streaming and Telecast Details

