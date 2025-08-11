In a never-before-seen incident, Daniil Medvedev took to a bizarre style to beat the heat and humid conditions during his Round 2 Cincinnati Open 2025 tennis match against Adam Walton. Medvedev, who looked to battle the weather in Mason, Ohio, opted to put his head inside the on-court fridge/cooler to relieve himself from the harsh heat. Later, Medvedev could also be seen without a shirt, and putting a wet towel over his head to cool down, which, however, did not save the 12th seed player from avoiding defeat against Walton. Cincinnati Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Registers Season’s Quickest Win Against Daniel Elahi Galan, Says ‘There Is Still Room To Improve’.

Daniil Medvedev Beats Heat in Bizarre Fashion

Medvedev really put his head in the fridge 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/D2G3mhj4XL — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 11, 2025

Daniil Medvedev Puts His Head Inside Fridge To Cool Down

🥶 Medvedev putting his head in the fridge to cool down during the changeover pic.twitter.com/M6ijtng6xa — Olly Tennis 🎾🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) August 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)